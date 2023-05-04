Orchid (OXT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.22 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $74.96 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0779 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00026188 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019475 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018004 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,944.80 or 0.99923835 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07781115 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,270,513.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.