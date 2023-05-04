Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Insider Derek Mcgee Purchases 735 Shares of Stock

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) insider Derek Mcgee acquired 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $19,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,992. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

OBNK stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $832.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OBNK. Raymond James decreased their target price on Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 116.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after acquiring an additional 348,545 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,195,000 after purchasing an additional 218,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,634,000 after buying an additional 210,740 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,800,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 189,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 128,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

