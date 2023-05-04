Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $88.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $85.54 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,694,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,517,000 after acquiring an additional 123,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after acquiring an additional 681,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,080,000 after buying an additional 100,079 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,646,000 after buying an additional 1,887,275 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $370,013,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

