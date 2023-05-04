Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Gap Down to $20.31

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.31, but opened at $18.57. Outset Medical shares last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 33,963 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Outset Medical Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 141.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $33,080.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,039.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $33,080.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 66,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $73,445.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,012,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,074. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

