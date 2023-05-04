Owens & Minor (OMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect Owens & Minor to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.15-$1.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $1.15-1.65 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Owens & Minor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,700,000 after buying an additional 168,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,214,000 after buying an additional 126,389 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,856,000 after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

