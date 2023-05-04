Oxen Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and $266,298.01 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,891.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00304661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012165 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.00539904 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00066644 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.43 or 0.00406456 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001142 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,941,777 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

