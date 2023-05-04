PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 334,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,380 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $33,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 2.29. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $76.71. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,005 shares of company stock worth $3,683,461. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.