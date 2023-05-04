Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 244.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.73%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of PACB stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.14. 971,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,065. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at $167,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,493 shares of company stock valued at $124,307. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,729 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,331,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,616,000 after buying an additional 2,797,889 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at $13,886,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

