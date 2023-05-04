PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Sees Large Volume Increase

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,521,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 11,678,172 shares.The stock last traded at $7.58 and had previously closed at $9.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,270.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,270.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Stories

