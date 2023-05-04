Paragon Capital Management LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,678,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 61,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $193.95. The company has a market capitalization of $266.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

