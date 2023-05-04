Paragon Capital Management LLC Purchases 143 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,642.8% in the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,769 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $5.58 on Thursday, reaching $483.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,017. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $486.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.38. The company has a market cap of $451.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

