Parametrica Management Ltd Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 5.4% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $427.62. 1,774,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,073. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.00 and a 52-week high of $434.20. The company has a market cap of $406.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 914,703 shares of company stock worth $327,588,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

