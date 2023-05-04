Parametrica Management Ltd Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parametrica Management Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.3% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.55. 27,407,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,348,703. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

