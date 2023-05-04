Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $246,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE:BALL traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,746,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.81. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $81.88.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

