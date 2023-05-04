Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Lantheus accounts for about 1.5% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $866,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Lantheus by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Lantheus by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $187,803.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $27,629.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $187,803.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,412.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,905 shares of company stock worth $17,856,980 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH traded up $13.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $99.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 275.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.96.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. Research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

