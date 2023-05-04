Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 21,652 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1,465.9% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 253,600 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Sirius XM by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 79,288 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Stock Down 3.5 %

SIRI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.56. 2,988,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,380,894. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

