Pavion Blue Capital LLC Acquires 330 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.9% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 269,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 38,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in United Parcel Service by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 197,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

UPS traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.33. 553,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,797. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.