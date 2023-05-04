Pavion Blue Capital LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,131,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,454. The company has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a PE ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

