Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 156 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.2% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Windle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,829,000. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 274,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,859 shares of company stock worth $15,478,441 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,047. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $367.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

