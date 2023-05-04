Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 8,738 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after buying an additional 675,496 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,764,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 22.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,287,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,743,000 after purchasing an additional 422,595 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 521,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after buying an additional 338,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3,048.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 301,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 292,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBTYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.30. 367,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,901. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740 in the last three months. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.