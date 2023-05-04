Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Capitalization Achieves $756.84 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $756.84 million and $15.33 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000683 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009881 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 757,552,716 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

