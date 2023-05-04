PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBF. UBS Group began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet cut PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 149,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 43,003 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 60.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.