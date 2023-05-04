Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Director Anthony W. Spinelli Buys 1,000 Shares

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGCGet Rating) Director Anthony W. Spinelli bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $24,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,098.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $439.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.03. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

PGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 359.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 711,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,433,000 after acquiring an additional 556,465 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,091.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 100,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 69,520 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

