Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Sells £496,976.40 in Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) insider Sally Johnson sold 65,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.52), for a total transaction of £496,976.40 ($620,910.04).

PSON traded down GBX 14.12 ($0.18) on Thursday, reaching GBX 815.88 ($10.19). The stock had a trading volume of 3,114,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,214. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of GBX 722.60 ($9.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 851.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 906.33. The company has a market cap of £5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,515.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 14.90 ($0.19) dividend. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 6,363.64%.

PSON has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.24) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($15.37) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,015 ($12.68).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

