Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Down to $8.83

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $7.63. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 5,129,330 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PTON. BNP Paribas lowered Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

