Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Shares Up 5.5%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 91,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 163,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Peninsula Energy Stock Up 5.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.