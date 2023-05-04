Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Charles E. Kranich Purchases 1,800 Shares

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $40,554.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

PWOD stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.63 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWOD. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 18.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc engages in the business of commercial and retail banking. Its services include acceptance of time, savings, and demand deposits, the funding of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded on January 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Williamsport, PA.

