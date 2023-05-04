Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Penumbra Stock Up 2.1 %

PEN stock traded up $6.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $307.26. The stock had a trading volume of 69,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,481. Penumbra has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $310.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,017.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Penumbra from $297.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Penumbra from $301.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,093,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $1,429,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,208,152.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,093,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,773,819. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Penumbra by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.