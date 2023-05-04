Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.68

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.68 and last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 39303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEBO. StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.05%.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Rector bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,913.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,011.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $75,418. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,660,000 after acquiring an additional 96,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,640,000 after acquiring an additional 81,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,396,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 722,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

