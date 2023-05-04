Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Up 6.4%

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.40 and last traded at $67.96. 123,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 190,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRFT has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Perficient Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 33.83%. Analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $715,077.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 322.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 41.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

