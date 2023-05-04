Peter J. Nolan Buys 13,160 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $74.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,607,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,718. The company has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average is $77.30.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 37.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 342,056 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

