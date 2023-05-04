Peterson Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Peterson Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 49,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA HACK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

