Peterson Wealth Management Has $8.39 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Peterson Wealth Management decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,176 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 8.6% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,247,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after acquiring an additional 208,531 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,213,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,882,000 after purchasing an additional 101,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,068,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,793,000 after acquiring an additional 93,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,846,000 after acquiring an additional 78,430 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $121.23. The company had a trading volume of 113,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,391. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

