Pfizer Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pfizer in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Pfizer Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $217.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

