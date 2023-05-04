Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,891,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Pfizer worth $148,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.18. 10,801,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,584,938. The firm has a market cap of $215.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

