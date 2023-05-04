Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.0-71.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.82 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $38.21. 16,480,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,648,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.04. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $215.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

