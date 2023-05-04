Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-$1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $984.98 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAHC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 0.1 %

PAHC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.60. 74,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,770. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 10.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

See Also

