Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.28-$2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.60.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of PECO stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $30.43. The stock had a trading volume of 849,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,721. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 132,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
