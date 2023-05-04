Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.43. 849,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,721. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $35.90.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

PECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 370,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

