PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Trading Up 0.1%

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.18 and last traded at $99.16. Approximately 786,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,069,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.10.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 232.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

