Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0108 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PNE stock opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$438.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.47. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.18 and a 1 year high of C$2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 in a research note on Wednesday.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

