Piper Sandler Increases Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $124.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
CPT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.93.
Camden Property Trust Stock Performance
CPT stock opened at $109.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $153.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.