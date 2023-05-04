Piper Sandler Increases Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $124.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CPT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.93.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT stock opened at $109.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $153.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.