Plains GP (PAGP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect Plains GP to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. On average, analysts expect Plains GP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 124.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1,011.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Stories

