Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €3.06 ($3.36) and last traded at €3.08 ($3.38). 13,645 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €3.10 ($3.41).
Plastiques du Val de Loire Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of €3.27 and a 200-day moving average of €3.45.
Plastiques du Val de Loire Company Profile
Plastiques du Val de Loire engages in the production and sale of plastic parts in France, the United States, and the rest of Europe. It offers interior equipment for motor vehicles, such as cockpits, decoration, and mechanisms; exterior appearance parts; technical front facades; seat parts; lighting and signaling parts; and under the hood parts.
See Also
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Plastiques du Val de Loire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plastiques du Val de Loire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.