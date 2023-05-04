Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.73.

Playtika Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $10.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. Playtika has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Insider Activity at Playtika

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Playtika had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 101.86%. The business had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder On Chau sold 78,810,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $624,967,312.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,810,506 shares of company stock valued at $635,919,313. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 1,250.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,037,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after buying an additional 2,812,246 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Playtika by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,450,000 after buying an additional 2,168,206 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter valued at about $121,965,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Playtika during the third quarter worth about $10,341,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Playtika in the 4th quarter worth about $8,022,000.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

