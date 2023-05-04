Polygon One Day Trading Volume Hits $433.49 Million (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. Polygon has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion and $433.49 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polygon has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polygon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polygon Coin Profile

Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,249,469,069 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology.

Buying and Selling Polygon

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.