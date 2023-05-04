Polymath Market Capitalization Hits $177.39 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last week, Polymath has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $177.39 million and approximately $844,609.20 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.00304763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012079 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001035 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18840708 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $652,069.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

