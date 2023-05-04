PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.34

Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.34 and last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 1235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

PolyMet Mining Stock Down 8.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$406.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.86, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.45.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that PolyMet Mining Corp. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Articles

