Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.262 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

Powell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 79.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.26 million, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.43. Powell Industries has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $49.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $126.86 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Powell Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 48.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 103.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

