Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives $136.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

PDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Stock Down 0.7 %

PDS opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $619.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.38. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $376.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

